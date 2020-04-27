Police in Sioux Falls looking for road rage suspect

Sioux Falls police are still looking for a suspect in a case of road rage where the victim was run over by a car.

It happened Saturday night near 10th Street and Elmwood. Police say the suspect knocked down the victim, leaving him lying in street.

The suspect then ran over the victim as he drove away. Police say the driver also dragged the victim’s girlfriend a short distance after she tried to take the keys out of his car.

“The suspect was a black man, the car was either a brown or orange Honda sedan. That’s really all the information we have at this point. So if anyone knows something we’d ask them to call police or crime stoppers,” Sam Clemens, with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say at last update the victim has serious, but non-life threatening injuries. His girlfriend was not hurt.