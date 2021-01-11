Police in Sioux Falls investigating shooting that happened Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon.

Police were called after a 48-year-old man showed up at the hospital with multiple gun shot wounds.

Investigators believe the shooting happened on the 500 block of South Blaine Avenue. Police believe it started with a dispute outside a home.

“The doctors, they weren’t able to determine if it was three or four times he had been shot, there were some pretty significant wounds. He was obviously given medical treatment, is still in the hospital, it described as serious but nonlife-threatening injuries,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

An arrest warrant has been filed for 35-year-old James Kent Skoglund, who is currently in jail in Nobles County, Minnesota, on unrelated charges.