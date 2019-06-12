Police in Sioux Falls investigating bicycle crash
UPDATED at 9:30:
Authorities say the person on the bike who was struck received life threatening injuries.
Sioux Falls police are investigating a bicycle crash in northern Sioux falls.
It happened just before 7 p.m.Tuesday on 60th Street North, near the Flying J Travel Center and Interstate 29.
At least one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition and the cause of the crash has yet to be released.
