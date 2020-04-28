Police in Sioux Falls investigating an unattended death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating the death of a woman in the southwest part of the city.

The call came in around one 1 p.m. Monday to an apartment building near 5100 block of South Rolling Green Avenue where police found a woman dead.

“The initial call was about an odor, officers ended up finding a 63-year-old woman deceased in an apartment, I know it says homicide on there, but we are treating this as an unattended death, obviously with all unattended deaths, we are looking at this very closely, we don’t have very much information, we are waiting on an autopsy that should take place sometime this week,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

The name of the victim has not been released yet. The investigation is ongoing.