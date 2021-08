SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an assault and shots fired in a crowd of people early Sunday morning.

“We don’t know what the fight was about, who all was involved in that. The gunshots, we don’t know, no reports of any injuries or any damage,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police found a total of 5 shell casings. Officers are hoping surveillance video will help in the investigation.