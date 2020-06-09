Police in Sioux Falls asking for assistance in finding 87-year-old man

Police in Sioux Falls need your help locating a missing man.

87-year-old Michael Foss left his home at 12:30 in his silver Ford Edge with SD plates WM357. Police say Foss suffers from memory loss.

He was last seen wearing tan pants and a tan shirt. If you know about his whereabouts you’re asked to call police.