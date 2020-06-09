Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 52 new positive cases; Death toll at 68; Active cases at 972

Police in Sioux Falls asking for assistance in finding 87-year-old man

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Sioux Falls Police car

Police in Sioux Falls need your help locating a missing man.

87-year-old Michael Foss left his home at 12:30 in his silver Ford Edge with SD plates WM357. Police say Foss suffers from memory loss.

He was last seen wearing tan pants and a tan shirt. If you know about his whereabouts you’re asked to call police.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss