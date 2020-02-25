Police in Sioux Falls are warning people to be on the lookout for a suspicious vehicle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are warning people to be on the lookout for a suspicious red vehicle.

Authorities say Saturday afternoon, two boys were playing in a back yard along the 1700 block of South 9th Avenue. The boys say a red car drove into the alley and someone yelled at them to get into the vehicle.

The boys told their parents who reported seeing the same vehicle.

“Kids did the right thing. This is always what we want parents to tell their kids, if somebody approaches them or if somebody starts talking to them that they don’t know, go to a safe place, go inside, tell your parents right away,” Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Police say witnesses gave them a good description of the vehicle as well as a license plate number.

Authorities believe there was a man and a woman inside the vehicle.