SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old.

According to the police department, Laraiah Bruguier was last seen on Saturday, December 31, in the area of 15th and Glendale.

She is 5’00’, 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Bruguier was last seen wearing black joggers, a white sweater with the word beach, and another camouflage sweater with black and gold Nike shoes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the police at 605-367-7000.