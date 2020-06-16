Police in Sioux Falls searching for runaway

UPDATED at 5:33:
Authorities say Prudence has been located.
IOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police need your help locating a runaway 12-year-old.
Prudence Kayl was last seen Tuesday morning wearing a black shirt and capris.
You’re asked to call police if you have any details on where Prudence might be.