Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 38 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 77; Active cases at 820

Police in Sioux Falls searching for runaway

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Sioux Falls Police car

UPDATED at 5:33:

Authorities say Prudence has been located.

IOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police need your help locating a runaway 12-year-old.

Prudence Kayl was last seen Tuesday morning wearing a black shirt and capris.

You’re asked to call police if you have any details on where Prudence might be.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests