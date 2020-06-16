Police in Sioux Falls searching for runaway

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) --- It's good news for bikers and businesses after the Sturgis City Council voted eight to one in favor of hosting the 80th annual motorcycle rally. That being said, there will be some major changes in place.

Some changes include: all vendors will have to wear personal protective equipment. If they don't have any, the city will provide. Sanitation stations will be scattered throughout the downtown area. And several events, like the opening ceremony and the B-1 Bomber flyover, are cancelled. The city also stopped advertising for the rally.