SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are trying to find the man who shot and injured a woman Sunday morning.

Officers were called to an apartment on the east side of the city for an incident between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

A few hours later, the boyfriend returned and fired a gun through the window. There were three people inside the apartment at the time.

The girlfriend was grazed with a bullet — the other two were not hurt.