The Rapid City Police are still on the search for an armed robber.

Tuesday at around 11 a.m. MT, a 6-foot-tall Caucasian male in his 50s entered Boyd’s Drug RX Express, located on Mount Rushmore Road.

The man showed his gun and demanded property from the business.

The suspect was wearing a dirty tan jacket, blue jeans, square glasses and a surgical mask was over his face.