Police in Rapid City searching for runaway teen

Police in Rapid City need your help locating a runaway teen.

13-year-old Annabelle Blackmoonbischoff was last seen in the 900 block of Haines Avenue.

If you have any info on Annabelle’s whereabouts you’re asked to call police.

