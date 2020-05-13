Police in Rapid City searching for runaway teen

Police in Rapid City need your help locating a runaway teen.

13-year-old Annabelle Blackmoonbischoff was last seen in the 900 block of Haines Avenue.

If you have any info on Annabelle’s whereabouts you’re asked to call police.