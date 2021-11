RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City need help locating a missing 13-year-old.

Riley Youngman was last seen on Sunday around 7 p.m. in the 1100 block of Anamosa St, wearing a red, black and white sweater with “NBA” on it, faded jeans with holes in them and clear framed glasses.

Riley is described as a Native American male with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s 5’7″ and weighs about 120 pounds.

You’re asked to call police if you know about his whereabouts.