UPDATE: Rapid City High School on lockdown as police confirm shots fired nearby

UPDATED: 1:32 p.m.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City are trying to establish communications with people in a home where shots were fired.
The Rapid City/Pennington County Special Response Team has been called to the scene, a residence near 5th Street and Columbus Street.
12:07 p.m.
Rapid City police have announced shots have been fired in a neighborhood near Rapid City High School.
In a media briefing, authorities confirmed shots have been fired. Police say two groups of juveniles were in and around a home when the shots were fired. Some of the shots did hit a neighboring home, but police say no injuries have occurred.
As a precaution, Rapid City High School is on lockdown.
Police Chief Karl Jegeris called the Tuesday morning youth-involved shooting “very concerning.”
This is a developing story.
11:24 a.m.
Authorities in Rapid City are investigating a report of shots fired Tuesday morning.
In a Tweet, the Rapid City Police Department announced traffic at the 800 block of 5th Street is being diverted as officers investigate the report of shots fired.