UPDATE: Rapid City High School on lockdown as police confirm shots fired nearby

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATED: 1:32 p.m.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City are trying to establish communications with people in a home where shots were fired.

The Rapid City/Pennington County Special Response Team has been called to the scene, a residence near 5th Street and Columbus Street.

12:07 p.m.

Rapid City police have announced shots have been fired in a neighborhood near Rapid City High School.

In a media briefing, authorities confirmed shots have been fired. Police say two groups of juveniles were in and around a home when the shots were fired. Some of the shots did hit a neighboring home, but police say no injuries have occurred.

As a precaution, Rapid City High School is on lockdown.

Police Chief Karl Jegeris called the Tuesday morning youth-involved shooting “very concerning.” 

This is a developing story.

11:24 a.m.

Authorities in Rapid City are investigating a report of shots fired Tuesday morning. 

In a Tweet, the Rapid City Police Department announced traffic at the 800 block of 5th Street is being diverted as officers investigate the report of shots fired.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests