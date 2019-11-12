UPDATE: Rapid City High School on lockdown as police confirm shots fired nearby

UPDATED: 1:32 p.m.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City are trying to establish communications with people in a home where shots were fired.

The Rapid City/Pennington County Special Response Team has been called to the scene, a residence near 5th Street and Columbus Street.

12:07 p.m.

Rapid City police have announced shots have been fired in a neighborhood near Rapid City High School.

In a media briefing, authorities confirmed shots have been fired. Police say two groups of juveniles were in and around a home when the shots were fired. Some of the shots did hit a neighboring home, but police say no injuries have occurred.

As a precaution, Rapid City High School is on lockdown.

Police Chief Karl Jegeris called the Tuesday morning youth-involved shooting “very concerning.”

This is a developing story.

11:24 a.m.

Authorities in Rapid City are investigating a report of shots fired Tuesday morning.

In a Tweet, the Rapid City Police Department announced traffic at the 800 block of 5th Street is being diverted as officers investigate the report of shots fired.