Police in Rapid City investigating deadly crash

KELO Rapid City locator map

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead Sunday night.

In a tweet, Rapid City Police the crash happened near the 2800 block of Highway 44. Police say a westbound SUV was speeding on Highway 44 when it rear-ended a sedan. Both vehicles ended up leaving the roadway.

A person in the sedan was declared dead at the scene. Authorities say multiple occupants of both vehicles were transported to the hospital.

Rapid City Police are asking for motorists to find an alternate route while they investigate the crash.

