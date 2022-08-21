RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking people to avoid the 1300 block of Wood Avenue as law enforcement agencies assist with the execution of a search warrant.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, the search warrant is related to a recent shooting incident.

Officials say several nearby neighbors have been evacuated at this time.

The City/County Special Response Team is also on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News both on-air and online for updates.