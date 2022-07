RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police are currently asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

45-year-old James Klatt is described as a caucasian male, 5’6″ and around 180 pounds. Klatt also has the word “sister” tattooed on the back of his neck.

The Rapid City Police Department says Klatt has less of an ability to function.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.