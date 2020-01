Authorities in Pierre are investigating a report of a body that was found along the riverbank of the Missouri River near the Down’s Marina Peninsula.

The body of the unidentified female was found about 250 yards east from the peninsula along the river bank.

An autopsy will be conducted later this week in Sioux Falls.

Anyone with information regarding the possible identity of this unidentified person is asked to call the Crime Tips Line at 605-773-7420.