Police in MN arrest Sioux Falls man in connection with 1974 homicide cold case

WILLMAR, M.N. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnesota have solved a cold case homicide from 46 years ago and the arrested suspect is a Sioux Falls man.

On January 27, 1974, Police in Willmar, MN were called to a house on a report of a dead person. Police determined that the homeowner, identified as 74-year-old Mabel Agnes Boyer Herman died from multiple stab wounds.

Authorities investigated the homicide for several decades, but no clear suspects or information ever emerged that would lead to an arrest at the time.

In June 2020 Willmar police put together a temporary cold case review team. The team reviewed and evaulated several unsolsved cases in Willmar, including the Mabel Herman case.

During the review, authorities found that 79-year-old Algene Vossen, who know lives in Sioux Falls had been listed as a suspect in 1974, several weeks after the homicide had taken place.

Evidence and interviews decades ago were inconclusive, but Vossen again arose as a significant suspect in the cold case during the review.

Since the time of the homicide, investigative techniques and evidence analysis have made improvements. Willmar police evaluated several items of evidence that had been carefully preserved. The review team found potential evidence on items that could be used for DNA analysis.

The evidence was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Crime Lab where it was examined. A search warrant was also issued for DNA from Vossen.

Vossen’s DNA came back as a match and the 79-year-old was taken into custody Thursday. He is being held in the Minnehaha County jail on 2nd-degree murder charges pending extradition to Minnesota.