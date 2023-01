HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Huron are warning residents about a recent scam.

Authorities say the scammers claim to be utility company employees and say if a payment isn’t made in under an hour, utilities will be shut off.

The scammers ask customers to pay at specific gas stations or they will text QR codes for the customers to scan.

Officials remind people not to engage with scammers and to contact their utility provider directly if they have questions.