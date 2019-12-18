Police in Aberdeen arrest two people in connection with vandalism incident

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) – -Aberdeen Police say they’ve made two arrests in connection with Tuesday night’s vandalism incident in Aberdeen.

22-year-old Brendan Dennis Groover of Aberdeen, was arrested and is being charged with felony intentional damage, discharging an air rifle in city limits, and 60 counts of misdemeanor intentional damage.

19-year-old Dawson Glen Gahm of Hitchcock, was arrested and charged with aiding and abetting felony intentional damage.

Authorities say additional arrested are expected.