Police identify woman killed at Sioux City New Year’s party

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO police emergency generic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Sioux City police have identified the 18-year-old woman who died after several shots were fired into a home where a New Year’s party was being held.

Police said Sunday that Mia Alexis-Marie Kritis of Sioux City died after the shooting early Friday morning. Police said multiple guns were fired into the home during the shooting.

Four other people were injured in the shooting, but police didn’t identify them because they are all juveniles. None of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening. Police said the investigation is ongoing, and the department encouraged witnesses to come forward.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 