Police identify victim of early Sunday morning shooting in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) has named the victim of a early Sunday morning shooting in Sioux City.

According to a release, Krista M. Kruckenberg, 28, of Sioux Falls, is still at MercyOne being treated for her injuries. Officials are keeping in touch with her family and monitoring her progress..

Kruckenberg is an employee at Mavericks but was off that night and at the bar as a patron.

Just before the shooting, Kruckenberg was in the parking lot along with several other people observing a confrontation between two other people when the suspect, who was not involved in the fight, started shooting towards the fight. Detectives are still trying to determine if Kruckenberg was the intended target or unintentionally struck.

Police are following up on several leads on the suspect but are unable to release his identity at this time. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any additional information on this are asked to contact the Sioux City Police Department.