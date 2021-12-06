Police identify victim in fatal high-speed crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash that happened early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, 21-year-old Merced Prieto of Harlingen, Texas, was killed in the single-vehicle crash on the west side of Sioux Falls.

Investigators say the driver lost control and crashed into a tree in the area of 57th Street and Baneberry Avenue. He died at the scene.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash.

Witnesses told police they saw the victim’s car driving at a high rate of speed before the crash.

Officer Sam Clemens says a reconstruction team will determine how fast the car was going.

Investigators are waiting on an autopsy to know if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Police are still investigating.

