Police identify victim from Friday incident near Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police provided an update from a death involving a pickup truck near the Empire Mall last Friday.

Authorities have determined 23-year-old Brett Knudsen fell out of a moving pickup truck as it turned a corner. When police arrived, he was on the ground at 41st Street and Carolyn Avenue.

When we first told you about the investigation, police weren’t sure if he’d fallen from the vehicle or if he’d been hit. Police now say it was an accident, but they are still investigating.