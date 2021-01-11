Police identify suspect after victim shows up to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say they have determined the incident happened near the 500 block of South Blaine Avenue on Friday afternoon. Investigators say the victim had a dispute with another man outside a home when the suspect pulled a gun and fired.

Police have identified the suspect as 35-year-old James Kent Skoglund, who is currently in jail in Nobles County, Minnesota, on unrelated charges.

The victim is still in the hospital being treated for non-life threatening injuries.