Police identify man killed in Sturgis shooting

It's the football news everybody is talking about.

ESPN's College GameDay is coming to Brookings on Saturday ahead of a showdown on the gridiron between SDSU and NDSU

The game on Saturday was already projected to be a big day for Brookings.

Now, it's an even bigger opportunity for the town, including the business community.

There will likely be extra burger orders to fill this weekend at Nick's Hamburger Shop in downtown Brookings.

"It will be a good one. We'll be over full for most all of the day, I'm sure," Nick's Hamburger Shop Owner Fergen said.

From burger shops to boutiques, businesses all over town are slated to get a big shot in the arm this weekend.

"I would expect just everybody to be coming through here from surrounding areas, from little kids, to those who are grandparents, all people," The Prairie Mermaid Boutique Owner Angie Iverson said.

The Brookings Convention and Visitors Bureau isn't sure just how many people will swarm the town.

"Because this is something we've never experienced before it's kind of hard to plan for. We do know that our hotels are booked. We know tickets are sold for the game so we're anticipating just a lot of people coming to town," Brookings Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Laura Schoen Carbonneau said.

And soon it will be time to cash in on all the extra traffic.

"It will be a big boost for Main Street here in Brookings," Fergen said. College GameDay airs Saturday mornings from 8:00 to 11:00 on ESPN.