Police ID Sioux Falls man killed in Fort Dodge shooting; make arrest

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) – Fort Dodge police have identified a man shot to death in the north-central Iowa city.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Friday, when police were called to the scene on the west side of the city for reports of a shooting.

Officers and paramedics found the man, later identified as 28-year-old Mohammed Yaqoub of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at a home and were unable to revive him. Police Capt. Ryan Gruenberg says Yaqoub had been shot several times.

Police say they have arrested a 16-year-old boy and are looking for a 19-year-old man in connection to the shooting death.

