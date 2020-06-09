Police have no new leads in search for missing woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are hoping someone will see the license plate and vehicle of Angela Armstrong who has been missing since around midnight on Wednesday, June 3.

“We don’t have any indication of where she went (or) where’s she’s at,” SFPD public information officer Sam Clemens said during Tuesday morning’s briefing.

Clemens said Armstrong’s family said she kept in regular contact with family members.

“This is unusual for her to take off,” Clemens said.

If police knew where the car was it would help them possibly narrow down the search area, Clemens said. Police had no information or new tips as of this morning, Clemens said.

Armstrong doesn’t have any medical issues police are aware of, Clemens said.

Armstrong is a 45-year-old woman, around 5’6″ tall. According to SFPD’s twitter she was last seen driving a dark grey 2017 Chevy Traverse with SD license 44ZW44.

If you have any information on Armstrong or have seen her or her car, call 911.