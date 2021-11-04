Police give warning of jury duty scam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A scam warning tonight. Sioux Falls police say yesterday afternoon, a person got a call from someone claiming to be with the sheriff’s office.

The caller said they had to pay for not showing up for jury duty…. and if they didn’t, they’d be arrested. The person called police, but not before falling victim to the scam.

“This is not a practice of either the Sioux Falls Police Department, the sheriff’s department here, or any local law enforcement… in fact, I don’t think you would find this happening anywhere in the country. We will never call you on the phone and ask you for money or threaten to arrest you on the phone,” Sgt. Robert Forester with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Police say phone scams like this could become more common during the holiday season.