SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Division of Criminal Investigation is now handling an officer-involved shooting case in Sioux Falls.

The incident started Wednesday night when police found a stolen vehicle in a business parking lot near 41st Street and Carolyn Avenue.

Investigators say as the driver ran away, he took out a handgun. That’s when an officer fired at the suspect, but missed. Officials say the suspect then ran into 41st Street before being tased.

Thirty-one-year-old Asa Woodenknife was arrested on several charges, including Aggravated Assault. The passenger in the stolen car did not run, but was arrested for being a parole absconder.

There was no damage to any cars or buildings.