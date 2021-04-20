Police give advice on how to avoid scammers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From phone calls to emails to text messages, scammers are targeting people in a variety of ways. Sioux Falls police say if you are contacted by someone asking for money or information, take a pause and do some research.

“The common thing with all of these scams is there is a sense of urgency. The scammers want people to have that urgency and think that they have to act immediately if they give people time to think about it then they realize this isn’t quite right,” Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Police say any time you are contacted and asked for money or personal information it’s important to stop, hang up if it’s a phone call and find a number to contact the business or organization directly. Police say once money has been sent it’s very difficult to track it down.