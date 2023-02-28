YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — First responders in Yankton took to the hardwood for a good cause over the weekend.

Officials say members of Yankton Fire and Yankton EMS took on members of Yankton Police, Sheriff’s Office, as well as South Dakota State Patrol in the annual Battle of the Badges Basketball Tournament on Sunday.

The Yankton Fire Department says the Law Enforcement team came away with a one-point win.

All proceeds from the tournament went towards Yankton Area Special Olympics and the Battle of the Badges Scholarship fund.