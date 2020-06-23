Police find Angela Armstrong’s vehicle, unidentified body in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The vehicle of a woman missing since the beginning of the month has been found in a Sioux Falls garage.

Angela Armstrong hasn’t been seen since June 3; police found her Chevy Traverse in a garage on South Beal Avenue on Tuesday. Sioux Falls Police say an unidentified body was found next to the vehicle.

“There was a body that was found next to the vehicle at this point we have not been able to confirm the identity of that person, there is an autopsy that’ll be scheduled for tomorrow so we’ll have to wait for the results of that autopsy,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Sioux Falls Police shared news of the discovery on Twitter.

Vehicle belonging to missing person Angela Armstrong found. /713 pic.twitter.com/CdUaQMEXpR — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) June 23, 2020

This is a developing story; look for updates here as new information is confirmed.