ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — An escapee incident involving a prisoner from North Dakota caused Aberdeen Police to close a section of U.S. Highway 12 between South 2nd Street and South 5th Street for about 30 minutes Wednesday night, police said in a news release.

Escapee David Corn peacefully surrendered after an armored police vehicle approached a residence on the 300 block of 6th Avenue Southwest. Corn had walked away from a minimum security facility in Bismarck, North Dakota, and had been picked up by an Aberdeen resident, according to police.

Police said they deployed a special response team and a crisis negotiations team as they attempted to get Corn to surrender peacefully.

The highway was closed from about 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.