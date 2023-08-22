SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Whether it’s helping out with a case of water or a simple phone call… Sioux Falls police are encouraging people to check on others during the extremely hot weather.

“There’s a lot of people who live outside or even live inside that sometimes don’t have the means or the health to deal with this heat appropriately so be a good neighbor if you live next to someone check in on them, in particular, if they are elderly make sure they are doing well,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police also encourage people to keep an extra eye on their pets if they are outdoors during the hot weather.