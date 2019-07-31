Police encouraged by town hall meeting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are encouraged by the number of people who showed up at a town hall meeting.

We were there Wednesday night at the meeting focused on recent gunshots on the east side of Sioux Falls. In the last 30 days, people have made 42 reports of gunshots in the city, however the police didn’t confirm all of them were actually gunshots.

Still a big crowd of about 350 people showed up to ask questions.

“I think the fact that we had so many people show up says they care about the community and they’re willing to voice some concerns, they’re willing to get some information to find out what they can do to keep SIoux Falls a good community,” Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

