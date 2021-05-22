Police encourage parents to look into summer activities to keep kids out of trouble

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With this nice weather and the school year’s finish line in many kids’ minds, law enforcement in Sioux Falls has a message.

“I’d also like to remind parents with the summer there’s a ton of activities, city-wide, school-wide that kids can get involved in, from the perspective of law enforcement sometimes when kids have too much free time is when they start having a little bit too much contact with us. So use one of the many free programs that are involved in town, whether it’s with the City of Sioux Falls, our park system,” Sgt. Andrew Sibenborn said.

You can check out Sioux Falls Parks and Recrecation’s summer activities here.