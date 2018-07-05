Police: Eight-Year-Old Boy Alone At Pool At Time Of Drowning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - We're learning more about a Sioux Falls drowning. Police say the victim was an eight-year old boy.

Police say he didn't live at the apartment complex where he drowned and he was the only person in the pool at the time.

Officers were able to figure out what happened by watching surveillance video. It shows the boy was swimming with a life ring, but got separated from it and he wasn't able to get back to it.

"It sounds like he was underwater for quite some time before somebody found him. I think it was some kids maybe that found him and they weren't able to swim. They alerted an adult that happened to be passing by. He jumped in and that was when everything kind of kicked off," Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

The boy's name still hasn't been released.