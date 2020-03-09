Police: Driver spinning out on 60th Street North faces aggravated assault, DWI charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls driver who was spinning out and doing donuts with his car in a northern Sioux Falls intersection was arrested Saturday around 11 a.m.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said Bryce Allen Larvie, 29, is facing charges of aggravated assault, DWI, reckless driving, driving without a license and false impersonation.

Police say Larvie stopped his car in the middle of an intersection near 60th Street North and Hinks Lane. Another driver got out to check on the car when Larvie “floored it” and drove at the other person. The victim was able to get out of the way without injuries, but did have fear he’d be hurt.

Police said Larvie started spinning out in the middle of the intersection doing “donuts and cookies.” Officers arrived and had to use Narcan after Larvie stopped breathing.

Police aren’t sure what drug he may have been on.

