SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have a simple request following a series of investigations over the weekend.

“Don’t leave guns in your cars whether it’s locked or unlocked. Then we’re not going to have a problem,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

From Friday night to Sunday morning, two handguns and a shotgun were taken from unlocked vehicles in Sioux Falls.