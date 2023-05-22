SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are releasing more information about an investigation early Sunday morning near 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue.

Sioux Falls Police say a man was walking along 14th Street around 3 a.m. when a car drove by and someone pointed a gun out of the window.

The man started running and was shot twice — once in the torso and once in the arm.

The victim is expected to survive, officials say.

Police are looking at surveillance video in the area, hoping to track down the shooter.