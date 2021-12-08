Sioux Falls police continue to investigate fatal shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A month after a deadly shooting in central Sioux Falls, the search continues for the person who pulled the trigger.

Police say around 2:40 a.m. two groups got into an argument in the parking lot of Gilberto’s on Minnesota Avenue.

Someone pulled out a gun and ended up shooting three men. One of them later died.

Police are still looking for the shooter and hope that information from witnesses will help in the investigation.

“I can’t give you a timeframe when we anticipate it will be done, but we’re still working on it. It’s still an active investigation,” Officer Sam Clemens said.

If you have information that could help with the investigation, police would like to hear from you. You can either contact police, call crime stoppers or use the P3 tips app.