SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When last night’s event began to escalate, for some it brought back memories of that George Floyd protest.

Both started out peacefully earlier in the evening in downtown Sioux Falls, but as the sun went down, tensions rose and they ended with police making arrests.

“It’s what I tell people, a planned event is a safe event, an unplanned event can go a variety of ways,” Sioux Falls Chief of Police Jon Thum said.

And police saw that last night on the streets of Sioux Falls.

Two years ago, they dealt with a similar situation when a large crowd gathered in downtown to peacefully protest against racial inequality following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“We thought there may be a few hundred people, but a couple of thousand people showed up for at least the initial thing and that protest went off without a hitch,” Sioux Falls Police Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

But when the crowd grew larger and began to move to other locations of the city, that’s when things started to get ugly.

Near the Empire Mall, some protestors threw large rocks at officers and vandalized several businesses.

Some people also broke into some nearby stores.

Unlike last night’s protest, officers used tear gas to try and disperse the unruly crowd.

“This rock actually physically came from the scene last night at the Empire Mall. We had rocks much larger than that narrowly missed our officers,” at the time Sioux Falls Chief of Police Matt Burns said.

Governor Noem even activated members of the National Guard to assist with the riot.

Last night during his news conference Police Chief Jon Thum made reference to the 2020 riot and how it compared to last night’s saying both were the tale of two protests that started peacefully and went horribly wrong.

“You never know in with a lot of these situations there’s bad actors who infiltrate these and steer them certain directions,” Thum said. “This city is a fantastic city, it has a history of peaceful protests, what wasn’t covered in 2020 was the countless successful protests that some of you were at that went off without a hitch.”

In all, police arrested six people in last night’s protest that the chief called an unlawful assembly.