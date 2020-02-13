Police, City change officer staffing for special events

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may not notice it, but the Sioux Falls Police Department is changing how it covers community events. You’ve likely seen officers at parades, outdoor concerts, and Sioux Falls Pride.

They are regular on-duty men and women, assigned away from their main duties to cover these events. Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns says they are school resource, parks, and traffic officers.

“When we had those events, we would take them out of their primary roles for a few hours,” Burns said.

That’s what’s changing. Burns says the department isn’t going to “flex” hours anymore, and instead give off-duty officers the chance to work them. Last year, 119 special events in the city needed officers. Burns says that adds up in a growing city with a record number of police calls, nearly 126,000, in 2019. That total is a three-percent increase from the year before.

“That is our core mission is covering calls for service and answering emergency calls. While we want to have nice events, again, the core mission of law enforcement, you can’t lose focus on that,” Burns said.

Burns says that’s why the department is switching to off-duty officers so events won’t take on-duty officers away from keeping the city safe.

“We understand the economic impact these special events have on our community. We want to keep those, maintain those,” Christine Erickson, City Council member, said.

City leaders want to make sure this won’t destroy the budgets of smaller non-profit groups. The Sioux Falls City Council approved $300,000 out of the City’s reserves to pay for overtime. Erickson says councilors worried the switch to off-duty officers would cost non-profit groups with small budgets too much money.

“Some of the special events, it takes 36-ish officers at a few hours a-piece times $70. That’s a pretty big budget,” Erickson said.

Burns says this switch will give balance to the city and the police department.

“We want to have well-managed, safe events everyone can enjoy, but you also have to be mindful of public resources it takes to put those on,” Burns said.

The council approved the $300,000 only for 2020. Any money left over goes back into the reserve budget. Erickson says councilors and other city leaders will look at more long-term ways to make sure events have police officers and that those officers are paid.