SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum is hoping to create a big splash on Friday.

He’ll be the featured guest in a dunk tank at a fundraiser golf tournament.

Harvest Church is joining with Kidz-N-Coats for their annual golf tournament, which raises funds to purchase brand new winter coats to kids in the Sioux Falls area.

The tournament will be held Friday, August 25 at the Prairie Green Golf Course. Registration starts at 8:00 am with a “shotgun start” at 9:00 am.

The tournament is a 4-player scramble with $500 per team. There will be various awards, door prizes and raffles. Prizes go for 1st through 3rd place with a chance to win $10,000 dollars for the individual who can make a hole-in-one during the hole-in-one challenge.

All of the money raised will go to the Kidz-N-Coats program at Harvest Church.

If you’d like more information on the charity or information on how you can try to dunk the police chief, you can visit their website here.