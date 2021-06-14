Police chief candidates to answer questions at public event Monday evening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department will soon have new leadership. Monday night, the public will get a chance to learn more about the two candidates to be the next police chief.

A “Conversation with the Candidates” will include Lt. Jonathan Thum and Lt. Nick Cook, who both already work for the Sioux Falls Police Department.

A meet and greet is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Washington Pavilion. From 6:15 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., there will be a moderated discussion with Thum and Cook.

This is a public event, and people in attendance are going to have a chance to propose questions before going into Belbas Theater where the conversation is going to happen.

A hiring panel picked the two finalists for the position currently held by Chief Matt Burns, who will retire in July.

We’ll bring you the discussion from the event on KELOLAND News at 10.