SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In towns like Yankton, Mitchell and Sioux Falls, the heavy snow is going to have a lasting impact on city streets. Even after plows clear the roads, they will be narrow in spots because of the sheer amount of snow.

More than 12 inches of fresh snow on a base of 20 inches already on the ground in the city with this much snow, there’s only so much plows can do to make room. Captain Jeff Garden says motorists could run out of space.

“Lanes are going to get narrowed, we are going to go from 4 lanes to 2 lanes to one lane.

Dave Oswald was hauling his snow blower around, helping friends clear their driveways. He says the residential streets are narrow and filled with snow. He’s watched a lot of people get stuck.

“They just get hung up. They get high-centered. They get into a rut, and once their wheels start spinning, they are stuck,” said Oswald.

“Some streets are super narrow,” said Kirk Mohr.

Mohr has also been out in his 4-wheel drive.

“It’s almost one-way traffic, you gotta pull over and let somebody get through before you go because going both ways is kind of tight,” said Mohr.

Not only are the streets narrow, but piles of snow also make it hard for drivers to see what is coming around the corner.

Police Chief Jon Thum says everyone can help out by having a little patience when driving.

“These side streets especially get choked sometimes to single lanes by the time the snow is moved, slow down, common sense be courteous ere on the side of yielding as opposed to taking the initiative on one of those engagements of we just give each other a little more time and space that’s the best way we can do it,” said Thum.

The city street department expects to be removing snow from the city for several weeks.