Police catch up with suspect after he crashes into food truck

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police arrested a man for DUI after a hit and run involving a food truck on the west side of Sioux Falls.

The food truck was heavily damaged.

Police say Jorge Sisgarcia, 29 of Sioux Falls, ran into the Sloppy Weiner with a mini van then hit another vehicle about 20 minutes later.

The mini van wasn’t drivable so police say Sisgarcia began walking from the scene. That’s when police found him and placed him under arrest.

He is charged with hit and run, DUI and driving without a license.

Police estimate damage to the food truck at $26,000. Damage to the second vehicle that was hit is estimated at $1,000.

