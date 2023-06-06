SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two men are behind bars and police are looking for two other people following a chase that included gunshots through western Sioux Falls.

Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said Police say an 18-year-old man and woman were driving near the Empire Mall around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Clemens says police don’t have an explanation yet as to how or why the incident started, but the suspects followed the victim’s car and ended up flashing a gun.

While responding to the Empire Mall, officers received a call about gunshots in the area of 14th Street and Regal Place involving the same two vehicles.

Witnesses say they saw two men hanging out of the car, firing guns at the victim’s car while they were driving.

Clemens says an unmarked police car spotted the suspect vehicle in the 4900 block of West Equestrian. While trying to stop the vehicle, one of the people inside ran off. The vehicle ended up ramming the police car before driving away. Eventually, police caught up with the vehicle and were able to detain the driver. The passenger who left the scene was also caught.

Clemens says they believe there were two other people in the vehicle who police haven’t located yet.

A handgun with the serial number scratched off was found in the vehicle.

The passenger in the vehicle, 18-year-old Quintin Jackson of Sioux Falls, was arrested and faces a lengthy list of charges that includes possession of a firearm with an altered serial number and fleeing police.

The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Aaron Ramos of Sioux Falls, was arrested and is also facing many charges that include possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, aggravated assault on law enforcement and DWI.

Clemens says there were no injuries reported in the incident. A bullet hole was found in the victim’s car and other vehicles. In one instance, a three-year-old child was playing nearby when it happened.

Police say the two groups of people had no connection with one another.